WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0987 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0987 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $75.36 million and $698,617.59 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00421638 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004418 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017863 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,986,040 coins and its circulating supply is 763,518,273 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

