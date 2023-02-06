Bitgert (BRISE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.29 Million

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Bitgert has a total market capitalization of $206.17 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgert token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitgert has traded up 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.00428126 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.77 or 0.29211002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00428203 BTC.

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

