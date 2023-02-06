Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.25-$15.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LII. Mizuho upgraded shares of Lennox International from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $240.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $259.92.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.4 %

Lennox International stock opened at $274.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.39. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $182.85 and a twelve month high of $279.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 152.66%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $37,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Lennox International by 839.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 35.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

