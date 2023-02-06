Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Position Raised by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $360.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.44. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $406.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.36.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

