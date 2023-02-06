Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.45 billion-$54.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.54 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Cowen raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.