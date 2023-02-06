ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after buying an additional 375,900 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 18.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE COP opened at $108.11 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

