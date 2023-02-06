Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 1,205 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 13.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boston Properties from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $98.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.99.

Boston Properties Trading Down 3.7 %

BXP opened at $75.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $64.03 and a one year high of $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $789.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 72.59%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

