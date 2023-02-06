Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 6,967 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,967 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $50.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.23. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.