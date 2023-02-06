Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,217 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,961 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $191.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.37 and a 200 day moving average of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $198.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

In other news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AYI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

