MUSE ENT NFT Price Tops $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $7.24 million and $88.64 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 23.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.00428126 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.77 or 0.29211002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00428203 BTC.

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.01043199 USD and is up 41.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $59.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MUSE ENT NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MUSE ENT NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

