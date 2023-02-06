Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NGVC shares. StockNews.com lowered Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVC opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $227.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Articles

