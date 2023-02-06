Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 939,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 314,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 421,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,247,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKR. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,434. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.67%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

