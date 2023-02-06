Fruits (FRTS) Trading Down 0.6% This Week

Fruits (FRTS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last week, Fruits has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Fruits coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fruits has a total market cap of $6.29 million and $349,414.92 worth of Fruits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fruits was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Fruits’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,066,845,547 coins. Fruits’ official website is fruitsblockchain.com. The official message board for Fruits is medium.com/@fruitsblockchain. The Reddit community for Fruits is https://reddit.com/r/Fruits_FRTS_Official. Fruits’ official Twitter account is @frts_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FRTS is a platform that provides an ecosystem of services connecting the different stakeholders in the non-profit space. FRTS’ services include a payment gateway to make donations in any local currency.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fruits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fruits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fruits using one of the exchanges listed above.

