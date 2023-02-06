Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 13.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 132,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $69.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

