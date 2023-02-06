Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,175 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of DigitalOcean worth $10,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in DigitalOcean by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in DigitalOcean by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in DigitalOcean by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DigitalOcean by 246.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,878,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $31.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -129.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $66.28.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

