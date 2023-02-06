Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 169 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after purchasing an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Shares of HON opened at $202.69 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

