Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 996 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XRX. Icahn Carl C lifted its stake in Xerox by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $508,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,049,000 after buying an additional 607,148 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Xerox by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,542,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 482,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Xerox by 20.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,431,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,257,000 after acquiring an additional 242,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xerox stock opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $11.80 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

