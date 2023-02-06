Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Campbell Soup worth $7,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after buying an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 276.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 696,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after buying an additional 511,673 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,149,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,154,000 after acquiring an additional 466,573 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $50.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

See Also

