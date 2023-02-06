Chia Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. Chia has a total market cap of $272.75 million and approximately $8.03 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chia has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Chia coin can currently be purchased for $42.46 or 0.00185701 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chia alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.00428126 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.77 or 0.29211002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00428203 BTC.

Chia Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,423,213 coins and its circulating supply is 6,423,213 coins. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Chia is www.chia.net/blog.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XCHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Chia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.