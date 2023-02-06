Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $189,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Centene by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene stock opened at $71.01 on Monday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $70.80 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.35.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

