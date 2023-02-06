dForce USD (USX) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market cap of $168.28 million and approximately $8,373.87 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00421638 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015804 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017863 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000432 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99758745 USD and is down -1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $8,272.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.