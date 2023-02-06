DEI (DEI) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.71 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. DEI has a market cap of $1.71 billion and approximately $9,988.02 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.41 or 0.00421638 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015804 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000823 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000048 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DEIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.