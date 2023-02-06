Streakk (STKK) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last 7 Days

Streakk (STKK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Streakk has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $241.68 or 0.01056929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Streakk has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and $252,026.61 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.00428126 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,660.77 or 0.29211002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.64 or 0.00428203 BTC.

About Streakk

Streakk was first traded on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Streakk’s official website is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Streakk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 228.92203194 USD and is down -8.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $408,590.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STKKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.