Signaturefd LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ONEOK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ONEOK by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after buying an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $68.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $75.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

