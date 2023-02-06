Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Iridium Communications worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $59.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,491.62 and a beta of 1.14. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 22,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total transaction of $1,218,111.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,813,435.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,531,537.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,305. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

