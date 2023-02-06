Herold Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 213.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $189.98 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29. The company has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

