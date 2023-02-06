Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Boosted by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 221.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Tesla were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $189.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.86. The company has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

