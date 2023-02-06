Proem Advisors LLC Acquires 28,200 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Proem Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 742.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 14.1% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Kidder Stephen W grew its position in Tesla by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 1,770 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.4% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 211.8% during the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $189.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.97.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

