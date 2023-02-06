Alpha Family Trust Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alpha Family Trust increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 219.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.6% of Alpha Family Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alpha Family Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 358.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,617,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 187.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,453,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $189.98 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day moving average of $216.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total transaction of $843,172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

