Zullo Investment Group Inc. Purchases 6,244 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,322 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.6% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSLA. Argus lowered their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $189.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.86. The firm has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.