IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,135 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.4 %

Citigroup Announces Dividend

C stock opened at $50.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

