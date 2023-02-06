IFP Advisors Inc Sells 34,499 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,499 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,072,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,841,000 after acquiring an additional 36,759 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,908,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,994,000 after purchasing an additional 41,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,735,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 18.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 872,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,000 after buying an additional 135,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get Graniteshares Gold Trust alerts:

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $18.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graniteshares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.