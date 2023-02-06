Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $124,130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 105.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,896,000 after purchasing an additional 368,252 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,061,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,079,211,000 after purchasing an additional 313,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,857,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,299,000 after purchasing an additional 239,186 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $168.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

