United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $42,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $191.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $230.35.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 46.06%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

