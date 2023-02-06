MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $8.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

MKTX stock opened at $345.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $305.47 and a 200-day moving average of $269.94. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $390.13.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth $236,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $238.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.09.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

