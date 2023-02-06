Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Western New England Bancorp has a payout ratio of 24.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Western New England Bancorp Price Performance

WNEB opened at $9.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $220.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.56. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

WNEB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Louis O. Gorman III sold 9,546 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total value of $92,787.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at $127,565.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Western New England Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

