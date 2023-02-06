Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

AR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TD Securities cut their target price on Antero Resources from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of AR opened at $27.48 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream Corporation. The Exploration and Production segment develops natural gas, NGLs and oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.