Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) to Hold

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hayward from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

HAYW stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hayward has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $686,710.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Hayward news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 52,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $686,710.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,935.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,901,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,810,130.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,886,936 shares of company stock worth $28,658,087 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,613,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 57.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after buying an additional 1,401,723 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Hayward by 8,262.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,935 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,967,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,463,000 after acquiring an additional 832,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

