Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $11.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $635.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 119,507 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Clarivate by 12,806.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 834,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 828,188 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarivate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in Clarivate by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,022,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,470,000 after purchasing an additional 913,400 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

