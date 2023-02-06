Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.58) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.17) to GBX 3,600 ($44.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,653.50.

DEO stock opened at $175.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.18. Diageo has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Diageo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 19.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

