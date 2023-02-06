Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $215.00. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on DEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.58) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.17) to GBX 3,600 ($44.46) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,653.50.
Diageo Trading Down 0.7 %
DEO stock opened at $175.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.18. Diageo has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.
