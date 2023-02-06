Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Upgraded by Wedbush to Outperform

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CELH. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $92.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.91. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $122.24. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 26.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 11,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.03, for a total value of $1,111,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,246,674.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Celsius by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

