Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Lowered to “Sector Weight” at KeyCorp

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DDOG. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.32.

Datadog stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,589.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.30. Datadog has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $184.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 296,965 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at $40,798,340.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 296,965 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $20,000,592.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $5,634,901.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,925,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 439,577 shares of company stock valued at $30,000,311 and have sold 355,525 shares valued at $26,240,291. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1,003.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

