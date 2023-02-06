Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Neutral”

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHD. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.07.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 3.9 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.90 on Monday. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

