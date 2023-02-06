PCTEL, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PCTI)

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

PCTEL Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 million, a P/E ratio of 77.68 and a beta of 0.43. PCTEL has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $5.68.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on PCTEL in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PCTEL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

