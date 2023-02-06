Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Schlumberger has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Schlumberger has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schlumberger to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.7 %

SLB stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. HSBC upped their target price on Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,689,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,531 shares of company stock valued at $18,331,555. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,024,000 after buying an additional 1,756,000 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $44,273,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $38,084,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,694,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,290,000 after purchasing an additional 903,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,703,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,359,000 after purchasing an additional 875,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.