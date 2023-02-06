Matson, Inc. (MATX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 2nd

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Matson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Matson has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Matson to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Stock Up 0.3 %

MATX stock opened at $71.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.76. Matson has a 12 month low of $58.06 and a 12 month high of $125.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Matson

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MATX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $523,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total value of $523,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,787.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,769 shares of company stock worth $676,120. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Matson by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Matson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matson by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Matson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.