Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 23rd

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $38.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $694.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $29,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $29,707.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,776.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Francesco S. Rossi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 20.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

