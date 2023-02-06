Standex International Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.
Standex International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standex International to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.
Standex International Trading Down 1.9 %
Standex International stock opened at $118.54 on Monday. Standex International has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $121.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday.
Insider Activity at Standex International
In other news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $31,840.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,463.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $74,598.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $31,840.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,463.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,106 shares of company stock valued at $430,004. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standex International
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Standex International by 57.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.
Standex International Company Profile
Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standex International (SXI)
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
- Spotify’s Traffic, Not Earnings is Driving the Stock Higher
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.