Standex International Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th.

Standex International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Standex International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standex International to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Standex International stock opened at $118.54 on Monday. Standex International has a 52 week low of $79.02 and a 52 week high of $121.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

SXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday.

In other news, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $31,840.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,463.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $74,598.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alan J. Glass sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $31,840.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,463.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,106 shares of company stock valued at $430,004. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Standex International by 57.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

