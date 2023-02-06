Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.
Magyar Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR opened at $12.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.
