Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGYR opened at $12.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 127,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Magyar Bancorp by 30.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 93,508 shares during the last quarter. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magyar Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans and the provision of other financial services.

Further Reading

