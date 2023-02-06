Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on February 23rd

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Cambridge Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Cambridge Bancorp stock opened at $84.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.73. The company has a market cap of $656.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.49. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 3,730.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. 49.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

